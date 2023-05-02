Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

