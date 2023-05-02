Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.