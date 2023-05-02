Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of EADSF stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.72. 1,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496. Airbus has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

