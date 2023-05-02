Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $535,983.72 and approximately $762.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003539 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

