Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

