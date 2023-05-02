Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. 232,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,036. Ahren Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $17,856,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

