Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affirm Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

