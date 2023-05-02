Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,843,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

