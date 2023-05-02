AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.40.
ASLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
