AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AerSale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AerSale by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.