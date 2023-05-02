Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 862,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $539.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $1,749,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

