AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AerCap Stock Down 2.4 %

AER stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 489,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

