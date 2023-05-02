Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE AENZ remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

About Aenza S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.