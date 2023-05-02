Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 246,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.