Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 246,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

