Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 246,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,243. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

