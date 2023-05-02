Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AVK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 77,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,434. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

