Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.82-363.82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 452,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

