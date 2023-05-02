Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $387.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

