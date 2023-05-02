Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 138,795 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

