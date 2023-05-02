Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $155.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,175. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $167.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

