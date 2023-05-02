Addison Advisors LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,004 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

