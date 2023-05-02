Addison Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RYT traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.66. 18,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.87 and a 200 day moving average of $257.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $283.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

