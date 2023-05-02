Addison Advisors LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 201,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

