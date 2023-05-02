Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 32,670 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 2,054.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 474,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 32,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,427. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

