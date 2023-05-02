Addison Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1,198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PZA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 370,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.35.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

