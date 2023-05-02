Addison Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 368,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,682. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

