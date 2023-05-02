Addison Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 3,167,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

