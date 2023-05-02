ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.
Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 410,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,024. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.59.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
