Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOLF opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

