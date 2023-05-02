ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,188,802.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 3,838 shares of company stock valued at $74,982 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

