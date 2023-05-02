Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Acme United Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

