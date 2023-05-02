ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACIW opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

