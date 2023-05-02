Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 162,133 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.92. 774,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.