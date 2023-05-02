Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.34. 32,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,939. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $179.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

