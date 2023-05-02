Accredited Investors Inc. Has $810,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 18,113,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,349,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

