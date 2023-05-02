Accredited Investors Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 262,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,617. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

