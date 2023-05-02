Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.