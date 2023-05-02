Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.84. 246,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

