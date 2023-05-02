Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Tennant by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tennant by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Tennant by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.19. 81,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

