Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 29,059 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $67,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 2,968,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,859. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.