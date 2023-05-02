Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 373,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 491,937 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. 16,433,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,192,045. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

