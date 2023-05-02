Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.25

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 1090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Accord Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$53.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

