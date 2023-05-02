Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accor from €30.50 ($33.52) to €31.90 ($35.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.25.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

