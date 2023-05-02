ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -187.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

