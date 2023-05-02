Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

ACN stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

