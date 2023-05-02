Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 44,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,878. The company has a market capitalization of $762.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.58.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,630,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.