93,187 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after buying an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

