810 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.76.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

