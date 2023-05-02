76,154 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 395,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

