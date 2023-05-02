7,244 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

