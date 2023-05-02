7,218 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,811. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

